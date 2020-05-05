Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Coronavirus live updates | Dozens protest unemployment in Azerbaijan’s Bilasuvar 

5 May 2020
Dozens gathered outside the executive power in the southern city of Bilasuvar. Photo: Eldar Soltanli.
The link is copied
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
1h ago
05/05/2020

Summary

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

05 May 2020, 09:00

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 5 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Dozens of people in Bilasuvar, southeastern Azerbaijan, protested in front of the city’s executive authorities yesterday morning against unemployment, social problems and hunger. ‘People are dying of starvation’, they shouted.

Armenia’s Health Ministry announced that there has been a surge in the number of new cases, especially critical cases, most of which are connected to the emergence of several new infection hubs.

According to the ministry, in terms of the number of PCR tests done in relation to a confirmed case, Armenia’s ranking is similar to that of Japan and Italy, which ‘is not a bad ranking.’

Armenia’s Health Ministry also confirmed yesterday that three patients that had previously been classed as ‘recovered’ and had tested negative for COVID-19 have again tested positive two weeks after being discharged. According to the ministry, the three were not re-infected but inactive particles of the virus had remained within the body’s tissue.

Entry and exit into the city of Khasavyurt, central Daghestan, was prohibited from Sunday evening, the city administration has reported. In addition, driving inside the city has been prohibited except for emergency vehicles.

The ban on entry and exit to two of Georgia’s largest cities, Batumi and Kutaisi, will be lifted from today Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has said. The restrictions will remain in force for Tbilisi and Rustavi.

Georgian companies benefiting from state financial aid will be fined if they provide false information about their employees. According to the Georgian Finance Minister Ivane Machavariani, the fines will be twice the sum of the aid they applied for.

Read the latest stories:

By OC Media

Related Posts

Probe launched after Georgian transgender woman allegedly beaten by police
transgender rights

Probe launched after Georgian transgender woman allegedly beaten by police

Coronavirus live updates | Armenia to lift restrictions on freedom of movement  
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates | Armenia to lift restrictions on freedom of movement  

A cellular mast burns in North Ossetia over ‘5G technology fears’
north ossetia

A cellular mast burns in North Ossetia over ‘5G technology fears’

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us