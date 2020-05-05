Coronavirus live updates | Dozens protest unemployment in Azerbaijan’s Bilasuvar 

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 5 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Dozens of people in Bilasuvar, southeastern Azerbaijan, protested in front of the city’s executive authorities yesterday morning against unemployment, social problems and hunger. ‘People are dying of starvation’, they shouted.

Armenia’s Health Ministry announced that there has been a surge in the number of new cases, especially critical cases, most of which are connected to the emergence of several new infection hubs.

According to the ministry, in terms of the number of PCR tests done in relation to a confirmed case, Armenia’s ranking is similar to that of Japan and Italy, which ‘is not a bad ranking.’

Armenia’s Health Ministry also confirmed yesterday that three patients that had previously been classed as ‘recovered’ and had tested negative for COVID-19 have again tested positive two weeks after being discharged. According to the ministry, the three were not re-infected but inactive particles of the virus had remained within the body’s tissue.

Entry and exit into the city of Khasavyurt, central Daghestan, was prohibited from Sunday evening, the city administration has reported. In addition, driving inside the city has been prohibited except for emergency vehicles.

The ban on entry and exit to two of Georgia’s largest cities, Batumi and Kutaisi, will be lifted from today Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has said. The restrictions will remain in force for Tbilisi and Rustavi.

Georgian companies benefiting from state financial aid will be fined if they provide false information about their employees. According to the Georgian Finance Minister Ivane Machavariani, the fines will be twice the sum of the aid they applied for.

Read the latest stories: