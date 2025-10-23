DataFest Tbilisi is returning for its 9th edition: what can we expect from this year’s festival?

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

DataFest Tbilisi, the largest data festival in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, returns for its 9th edition this year. The three-day event will be held from 27–29 November.

This year, the festival is fully dedicated to exploring the future of data and artificial intelligence (AI). The discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including:

Technologies – the latest developments in AI, machine learning, LLMs, MLOps, data engineering, and quantum computing

– the latest developments in AI, machine learning, LLMs, MLOps, data engineering, and quantum computing Business and startups – how AI products are created, scaled, and reshaping the business world

– how AI products are created, scaled, and reshaping the business world Art – where creativity meets technology through generative design and AI-driven art

– where creativity meets technology through generative design and AI-driven art Society – examining ethics, regulation, digital skills, the future of work, and responsible AI

‘Artificial intelligence is no longer just the future — it’s already part of our everyday reality. AI is everywhere — in the news, in new products, and in professional conversations. But at DataFest Tbilisi 2025, we want to look past the buzzwords and bold promises to explore what AI truly means for people, industries, and society’, festival organiser Nino Macharashvili says.

The festival brings together professionals working with data — designers, developers, marketers, data analysts, AI engineers, startups, journalists, and many others. Since 2017, DataFest Tbilisi has welcomed nearly 6,000 participants from 80 countries, hosted over 300 workshops, and featured more than 310 speakers. Each year, the stage is shared by local experts and international guests from leading companies such as Microsoft, Canva, Meta, Wix, Apple, IBM, and Volvo.

This year, DataFest Tbilisi’s festival programme will feature a variety of parallel activities:

Inspirational talks on the main stage, where AI industry leaders will share their insights, experiences, predictions, and advice.

on the main stage, where AI industry leaders will share their insights, experiences, predictions, and advice. Hands-on workshops , led by experienced speakers and trainers, helping participants develop and refine the most in-demand skills.

, led by experienced speakers and trainers, helping participants develop and refine the most in-demand skills. A Startup Expo , showcasing the region’s emerging AI startups and their innovative products.

, showcasing the region’s emerging AI startups and their innovative products. Open Mic sessions , giving attendees the chance to share their own ideas, stories, or discussion topics with a wider audience.

, giving attendees the chance to share their own ideas, stories, or discussion topics with a wider audience. An Ask Me Anything , an informal format where industry leaders answer candid questions about their careers, challenges, mistakes, and lessons learned.

, an informal format where industry leaders answer candid questions about their careers, challenges, mistakes, and lessons learned. Side Events, including a Tbilisi Occupation Museum tour, a wine-tasting experience, daily meetings, and a festive closing party.

Like in previous years, DataFest Tbilisi 2025 will once again serve as a key platform for discussing both global and local challenges in the fields of data, technology, and society.

The festival is organised by ForSet.

Main partners: European Union (EU), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bank of Georgia and the Council of Europe Office in Georgia

Partners: United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), EPAM, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Georgia, ibccs.tax, Autodraft, Alliance of Democracies, Social Innovations Lab

Supporters: The Image, Grant Thornton Georgia

Community partners: Georgian Artificial Intelligence Association (GAIA), ProductTank Tbilisi, European Business Association (EBA), Design Institute, DevTherapy, and Axel

Media Partners: Business Media Georgia, Next.on.ge, Marketer, Interpressnews, Business Press Media, Formula, Aprili Media, OC Media

For more details, visit: www.datafest.ge