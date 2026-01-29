Director of Ingush boarding home accused of fictitious employment

The director of a boarding home for children with intellectual disabilities in Ingushetia has been accused by the authorities of fictitiously employing at least 22 people.

Khamzat Malsagov, the director of the Troitsky boarding home, who previously served as military commissar of the Suzhensky District, was charged on Wednesday.

As reported by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia, he is accused of official forgery and fraud on a particularly large scale. According to investigators, his crime incurred damages exceeding ₽2.9 million ($38,000).

The Investigative Committee of Ingushetia has claimed that between 2022 and 2024, the director of the boarding home fictitiously employed at least 22 people. According to investigators, these individuals were listed as employees of the institution but in fact did not perform any work duties.

The investigation states that, on the basis of forged documents, salaries were regularly transferred to the personal bank accounts of the employed individuals. Other details, including information on how the participants in the scheme were connected to each other, have not been disclosed.

If found guilty of the fraud and forgery charges, he could face up to 10 years imprisonment.

The Investigative Committee did not report whether a preventive measure had been chosen for the accused.

Malsagov has held the position of director of the Troitsky children’s boarding home for children with intellectual disabilities since 2014. Before that, he worked for many years within the system of military commissariats.

Malsagov was born in 1964 in the village of Yandyrka in the Nazran District of the then Chechen–Ingush ASSR. In the 1980s, he served in the Soviet army, including in the Group of Soviet Forces in Germany, and later served in the Odesa Military District. From February 1993 to January 2010, Malsagov held the post of military commissar of the Sunzhensky District and the Ingush town of Karabulak.

This is not the first case involving fictitious employment in state institutions in Ingushetia. In April 2024, an accountant of the state institution Station of Agrochemical Service was accused of fictitiously employing relatives and acquaintances. According to investigators, 21 people were listed on the staff of the institution who did not actually work but received salaries. Over two years, it was claimed, about ₽5.5 million ($72,000) was paid out in this way.