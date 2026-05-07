Media logo
Ingushetia

North Caucasus republics spend over $265,000 on preserving ‘traditional values’

by Elizaveta Chukharova
School in Ingushetia. Photo: Gazeta Ingushetia.
School in Ingushetia. Photo: Gazeta Ingushetia.

Authorities in several North Caucasus republics have announced public procurement contracts for events aimed at the ‘spiritual and moral upbringing’ of the population, preserving ‘traditional values’, and promoting interfaith harmony. The total value of the published contracts exceeds ₽20 million ($265,000), the majority of which being allocated to Ingushetia at ₽17.5 million ($232,000).

The largest contract was announced by the authorities of Ingushetia. The republic’s Information Ministry announced a tender worth ₽17.5 million ($232,000). According to the documentation, the funds are intended for the ‘spiritual and moral upbringing of the population, preservation of interfaith and interethnic peace and harmony, and the education of young people in the spirit of patriotism and tolerance’.

As part of this contract, representatives of the clergy are expected to organise lectures in schools, universities, colleges, and technical schools. The procurement also provides the payments Friday sermons in mosques devoted to interethnic and interreligious tolerance. The documents additionally mention the preparation and instruction of pilgrims travelling to perform hajj, Russian media outlet Vedomosti reports.

Ingushetia remains one of Russia’s most economically disadvantaged regions. According to Rosstat (‘Russian Statistics Agency’) the average monthly salary in the republic in February 2026 was ₽46,600 ($600) — the lowest figure among all Russian regions. By comparison, the average salary in Chukotsky region, Russia’s wealthiest region, exceeded ₽208,000 ($2,800).

According to official statistics, more than a quarter of Ingushetia’s population — 25.6% — live below the poverty line. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the unemployment rate in the republic stood at 25.5%, nearly 12 times higher than the national average. Rankings by Russian analytical agencies also place Ingushetia among the lowest-performing regions in terms of income growth.

Previously, the republic’s authorities had already allocated budget funds to religious projects. Around ₽15 million ($200,000) were directed to Islamic universities in Sunzha and Malgobek, as well as to financing religious services at the Orthodox Pokrovsky church in Sunzha.

Other North Caucasus regions have also announced tenders related to ‘traditional values’ and religion.

In Kabarda–Balkaria, authorities plan to hold a forum dedicated to ‘traditional values’. According to procurement documents, the event will cost around ₽1.5 million ($20,000). Participants are expected to include government officials, deputies, and public figures.

In Chechnya, a conference titled ‘Talks about the Motherland’ was previously held. Nearly ₽900,000 ($12,000) was allocated for its organisation.

In Daghestan, authorities announced a procurement contract for at least five discussion platforms under the title ‘Religion and the Modern World’. About ₽2 million ($27,000) have been allocated for the initiative. According to the project description, the events are intended to ‘strengthen partnership between religious organisations and state institutions’.

Chechen woman detained by police has been unreachable for three weeks, activists say
Human rights advocates say lawyers are being denied access to Belkisa Mintsaeva.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Ingushetia
Daghestan
Chechnya
Kabarda–Balkaria
North Caucasus
Russia
Elizaveta Chukharova
640 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

A celebration with tears in one’s eyes

North Caucasus republics spend over $265,000 on preserving ‘traditional values’

Georgian and Ukrainian foreign ministers hold phone call amid signs of of thaw

Opinion | Foreign agent laws are becoming the scourge of media freedom across Europe

Thursday, 7 May 2026

Georgian National Bank raises refinancing rate to 8.25% for the first time since 2022

Georgia detains former Ivanishvili associate on espionage charges

Azerbaijan prison dispatches: isolation, self-harm, silence — the psychological toll of detention

Show more
Our Newsletters

A celebration with tears in one’s eyes

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 07 May 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks