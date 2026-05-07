North Caucasus republics spend over $265,000 on preserving ‘traditional values’

Authorities in several North Caucasus republics have announced public procurement contracts for events aimed at the ‘spiritual and moral upbringing’ of the population, preserving ‘traditional values’, and promoting interfaith harmony. The total value of the published contracts exceeds ₽20 million ($265,000), the majority of which being allocated to Ingushetia at ₽17.5 million ($232,000).

The largest contract was announced by the authorities of Ingushetia. The republic’s Information Ministry announced a tender worth ₽17.5 million ($232,000). According to the documentation, the funds are intended for the ‘spiritual and moral upbringing of the population, preservation of interfaith and interethnic peace and harmony, and the education of young people in the spirit of patriotism and tolerance’.

As part of this contract, representatives of the clergy are expected to organise lectures in schools, universities, colleges, and technical schools. The procurement also provides the payments Friday sermons in mosques devoted to interethnic and interreligious tolerance. The documents additionally mention the preparation and instruction of pilgrims travelling to perform hajj, Russian media outlet Vedomosti reports.

Ingushetia remains one of Russia’s most economically disadvantaged regions. According to Rosstat (‘Russian Statistics Agency’) the average monthly salary in the republic in February 2026 was ₽46,600 ($600) — the lowest figure among all Russian regions. By comparison, the average salary in Chukotsky region, Russia’s wealthiest region, exceeded ₽208,000 ($2,800).

According to official statistics, more than a quarter of Ingushetia’s population — 25.6% — live below the poverty line. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the unemployment rate in the republic stood at 25.5%, nearly 12 times higher than the national average. Rankings by Russian analytical agencies also place Ingushetia among the lowest-performing regions in terms of income growth.

Previously, the republic’s authorities had already allocated budget funds to religious projects. Around ₽15 million ($200,000) were directed to Islamic universities in Sunzha and Malgobek, as well as to financing religious services at the Orthodox Pokrovsky church in Sunzha.

Other North Caucasus regions have also announced tenders related to ‘traditional values’ and religion.

In Kabarda–Balkaria, authorities plan to hold a forum dedicated to ‘traditional values’. According to procurement documents, the event will cost around ₽1.5 million ($20,000). Participants are expected to include government officials, deputies, and public figures.

In Chechnya, a conference titled ‘Talks about the Motherland’ was previously held. Nearly ₽900,000 ($12,000) was allocated for its organisation.

In Daghestan, authorities announced a procurement contract for at least five discussion platforms under the title ‘Religion and the Modern World’. About ₽2 million ($27,000) have been allocated for the initiative. According to the project description, the events are intended to ‘strengthen partnership between religious organisations and state institutions’.