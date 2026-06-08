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Estonian officials congratulate Pashinyan

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna has congratulated Pashinyan and his Civil Contract party on their victory, highlighting the ‘significantly deepened’ ties between Estonia and Armenia in recent years.

In turn, Estonia’s chair of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson wrote that Russia’s ‘imperial influence has suffered a major setback in Armenia’, while urging Yerevan to take further steps to gain independence.

Separately, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal told Armenians that Estonia was ‘proud to support your European aspirations’.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
231 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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