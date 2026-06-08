Estonian officials congratulate Pashinyan
Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna has congratulated Pashinyan and his Civil Contract party on their victory, highlighting the ‘significantly deepened’ ties between Estonia and Armenia in recent years.
In turn, Estonia’s chair of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson wrote that Russia’s ‘imperial influence has suffered a major setback in Armenia’, while urging Yerevan to take further steps to gain independence.
Separately, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal told Armenians that Estonia was ‘proud to support your European aspirations’.