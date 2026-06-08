Estonian officials congratulate Pashinyan

Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna has congratulated Pashinyan and his Civil Contract party on their victory, highlighting the ‘significantly deepened’ ties between Estonia and Armenia in recent years.

Congratulations to @NikolPashinyan and the Civil Contract party on their victory in Armenia’s parliamentary elections.



These results reflect the Armenian people’s strong support for democratic reforms, regional stability, and closer cooperation with European partners and the EU… — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) June 8, 2026

In turn, Estonia’s chair of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson wrote that Russia’s ‘imperial influence has suffered a major setback in Armenia’, while urging Yerevan to take further steps to gain independence.

Russian imperial influence has suffered a major setback in Armenia. Now it is up to Yerevan to take further steps to break free from dependence on Russia. — Marko Mihkelson 🇪🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@markomihkelson) June 8, 2026

Separately, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal told Armenians that Estonia was ‘proud to support your European aspirations’.