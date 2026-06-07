EU Ambassador visits polling station

The EU Ambassador to Armenia, Vassilis Maragos, has visited a polling station in Yerevan. Speaking to reporters, he emphasised that while the EU supports Armenia, they do not support any particular party.

‘It is not the European Union which chooses who will govern this democratic country. It is your people. The citizens of Armenia will decide today, and they have to also continue exercising their rights as members of civil society, holding the government into account, whoever is decided’.

He went on to highlight that the Armenia–EU relationship was a partnership, and that therefore the EU is ‘here to support all the choices that today the Armenian people will [make]’.