Media logo
Chechnya

Family of Chechen woman killed in Armenia denies involvement in her death

by Elizaveta Chukharova
Aishat Baymuradova,. Photo: social media.
Aishat Baymuradova,. Photo: social media.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member


The relatives of 23-year-old Aishat Baymuradova, a native of Chechnya who was found dead in Yerevan, told the Russian state news agency IA Regnum that they had no involvement in her disappearance or death.

In a comment to the agency, the victim’s uncle said: ‘Of course, the family has nothing to do with what happened. We ourselves only found out about her disappearance from social media two days ago’.

Baymuradova was found dead on 19 October in a rented flat on Demirchyan Street in Yerevan. A few days earlier, on 15 October, she had gone out for a walk and did not return.

According to human rights defenders, shortly before her disappearance, she met with a woman she had gotten to know through Instagram. They suggested that Baymuradova’s family might have been involved in her disappearance and death, as Baymuradova had moved to Armenia to escape domestic violence.

The human rights group NC SOS reported that the woman Baymuradova had met with before her death had followers connected to the entourage of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov. According to their information, the woman’s name is Karina Iminova. She told acquaintances that she was from Daghestan, but it later emerged that she was born in Kyrgyzstan and had no connection to Daghestan. However, traffic fine records suggest that she had visited Chechnya.

Iminova also communicated with other Chechen emigrants and invited them to meetings. According to unverified reports, Iminova has already left Armenia. She stopped answering messages immediately after Baymuradova’s disappearance and later deleted her WhatsApp account.

Iminova’s Instagram account was followed by Rubati Mitsaeva, a former associate of Ichkeria’s (Chechnya's self-designation during the years of independence) exiled prime minister Akhmed Zakaev, who returned from Europe to Chechnya in 2021 and pledged allegiance to Kadyrov. Before that, Mitsaeva had also sent her two daughters back to the republic.

Meanwhile, Chechnya’s human rights commissioner Mansur Soltaev accused human rights organisations of being responsible for Baymuradova’s death.

‘According to the information available to us, all traces of these incidents may lead directly to crisis centres that are actively operating in the North Caucasus and throughout Russia. Psychologists from these organisations deliberately work in the North Caucasus, manipulating women — especially those who are psychologically vulnerable and weak. They promise them “golden opportunities” in the West and take them abroad under various pretexts’, Soltaev said.

He also claimed that the goal of these human rights groups was to ‘create the illusion of widespread domestic violence in the North Caucasus’. The commissioner stated that NGOs ‘discredit spiritual and family values’ and ‘undermine traditional foundations of society in the Caucasus’.

Human rights organisations have described Soltaev’s statements as ‘false accusations’ against NC SOS, Marem, and other groups that provide assistance to women in the North Caucasus.

Chechen woman found dead in Yerevan after going missing
Aishat Baimuradova had not been heard from since 15 October after leaving her apartment to meet a friend.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Chechnya
North Caucasus
Russia
Women’s Rights
Domestic Violence
honour killings
Elizaveta Chukharova
399 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Family of Chechen woman killed in Armenia denies involvement in her death

‘I don’t care at all’ — Tbilisi protesters continue blocking road despite arrests

Kadyrov boasts of new factory owned by his daughter

Pashinyan welcomes beginning of trade with Azerbaijan, says border with Turkey will open soon

Explainer | Who is Vardan Ghukasyan, Gyumri’s long-time mayor now facing corruption charges?

Review | Prisoners of Conscience — Georgian filmmakers tell the stories of detained protesters

Defrocked priest challenges church authority, invites Pashinyan to attend his mass

Ruben Vardanyan dismisses lawyer amidst ongoing trial in Baku

Show more
Our Newsletters

As Azerbaijan and Russia apparently make up, have we learned anything?

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 22 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org