Media logo

First seat forecast

by Robin Fabbro

With half of the votes now counted, we are releasing our first seat forecast. This number is subject to change as results continue to come in. Four parties and alliances look set to cross the thresholds to enter parliament with the following number of seats.

  • Civil Contract: 61
  • Strong Armenia: 28
  • Armenia Alliance: 11
  • Prosperous Armenia: 5

Gagik Tsarukyan’s Prosperous Armenia is in a precarious position, however, with its vote share dipping below the 4% threshold several times during this evening’s count. If it were to finish below this number, its seats would go to the other three parties.

For now, parliament looks set to have 105 MPs (because of the way seats are calculated, this could also change as more results come in).

Robin Fabbro
59 articles0 Followers

Robin joined OC Media at its founding in 2017 after working in Georgia’s NGO sector. His focus on human rights and social justice drives his commitment to giving marginalised voices a platform. He’s also known for his love of hiking, KFC, and the Oxford comma.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Live updates | Pashinyan’s Civil Contract leads as vote count continues

Armenian election commission rejects appeal to deregister main opposition group

Georgia expels activist ‘at risk of death penalty in Iran’ to unspecified country

Russia hints at possible EAEU membership for Azerbaijan amidst rift with Armenia

Opinion | The silent revolution: What happens when Armenia’s diverging generations meet at the polls?

Georgia cracks down on cryptocurrency mining in Svaneti

Armenia says citizens returning to vote may be called up for military training

Georgia denies asking US ‘what it would take’ to restart relations

Show more
Our Newsletters

Bob Amsterdam brings American-style info wars to Armenia

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 05 June 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks