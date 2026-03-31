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2026 Armenian parliamentary elections

Five arrested in Armenia over alleged vote-buying scheme linked to Karapetyan’s party

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Samvel Karapetyan. Screengrab from his interview with news.am.
Samvel Karapetyan. Screengrab from his interview with news.am.

Five people have been arrested in Armenia in connection with alleged election-related bribery linked to Russian–Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia party. The party denied the accusations.

The Anti-Corruption Committee said on Monday that it had obtained ‘factual data’ indicating a group of people planned to distribute electoral bribes to ‘ensure’ participation in the parliamentary elections on 7 June and to secure votes ‘in favour of a party indicated by them’.

According to the committee, the scheme began in 2025, when an office of the Our Way NGO was opened in the town of Metsamor in Armavir Province. The organisers then ‘nominally registered’ an unspecified number of local residents in the organisation, ‘assigning them the task of recruiting individuals who would vote in favour of the “Strong Armenia” party in the elections’.

Russian-Armenian tycoon Karapetyan declared candidate for prime minister despite ineligibility
Samvel Karapetyan, who is currently under house arrest, gave a statement alongside the announcement via an AI-generated video message.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

In an effort to conceal the promised bribes, the money was allegedly ‘formulated as a salary’ and was intended to be provided ‘in stages’.

‘Notably, among the main preconditions for being hired by the NGO were having a large family and a wide circle of acquaintances, as well as being an eligible voter’, the statement claimed.

However, the statement did not specify the number of people allegedly involved or the total amount of money distributed.

The committee also accused individuals linked to the party of providing money to residents of Armavir province ‘under the guise of charity’ to cover medical service costs between February and March 2026. According to the statement, this took place ‘despite the legislative ban on conducting charitable activities during this period’ by parties and their affiliates in the pre-election period.

The committee added that ‘dozens of searches have been conducted’, five people have been arrested, and a criminal case has been initiated ‘under the relevant articles’.

It also vowed to monitor organisations linked to parties running in the elections to identify people who may be involved in planning or carrying out electoral crimes, including through hidden methods.

The Strong Armenia party has denied the accusations, describing what appeared to be secretly recorded phone calls presented as evidence as a made-up scenario created by law enforcement bodies ‘which have become a tool in the hands of the authorities’.

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Karapetyan, one of Armenia’s richest men, was arrested in June after challenging the government over their attacks on the Armenian Apostolic Church.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Following Karapetyan’s arrest in June, the Our Way initiative was established, and the group later registered the Strong Armenia political party.

The initiative’s name was derived from comments Karapetyan made in support of the Armenian Apostolic Church amid the government–Church confrontation that escalated in May 2025.

‘If the politicians fail, then we will participate in our own way in all of this’, Karapetyan said to News.am back in June 2025.

Hours later, he was detained after a raid on his mansion in Yerevan and charged with calling for a coup.

Earlier in March, Armenia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) detected signs of possible foreign interference ahead of elections. The FIS said Armenians living abroad have reportedly been pressured to back certain political parties, without specifying the country behind the alleged interference.

Armenia warns of foreign pressure on diaspora ahead of election
Armenia is set to hold its parliamentary elections on 7 June.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
2026 Armenian parliamentary elections
Armenia
Samvel Karapetyan
Arshaluys Barseghyan
586 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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