Media logo
Armenia

Armenia warns of foreign pressure on diaspora ahead of election

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
The Armenian Government’s headquarters. Photo: Factor.am.
The Armenian Government’s headquarters. Photo: Factor.am.

Armenia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) has detected signs of possible foreign interference ahead of the country’s 7 June parliamentary elections. The FIS said Armenians living abroad have reportedly been pressured to back certain political parties, without specifying the country behind the alleged interference.

The statement was issued exclusively to the state-run media outlet Armenpress on Tuesday.

Based on intelligence, the FIS said various actors in an unnamed foreign country, who reportedly present themselves as representatives of that country’s special services, ‘are attempting to exert pressure’ on individuals of Armenian origin and Armenian nationals engaged in economic activities there.

The goal of the pressures are ‘to induce them to undertake actions supporting certain political forces that have declared their intention to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia’, the statement read.

It further clarified that the actions include ‘the provision by the said businesspersons of financial and organisational support to those political forces’.

The ruling Civil Contract party’s main opponent in the upcoming elections is believed to be Russian–Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia Party.

According to the International Republican Institute (IRI) latest survey, 20% of respondents chose Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as the most trustworthy political figure, followed by Karapetyan at 10%.

Karapetyan, who is currently under house arrest, was detained in June 2025 after making public statements siding with the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its confrontation with Pashinyan’s government. While under arrest, Karapetyan announced his entry into politics.

Russian-Armenian tycoon Karapetyan declared candidate for prime minister despite ineligibility
Samvel Karapetyan, who is currently under house arrest, gave a statement alongside the announcement via an AI-generated video message.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Other main candidates declaring their participation in the elections include  former president Robert Kocharyan’s Armenia Alliance, the largest opposition faction in the current Armenian parliament, as well as tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the Prosperous Armenia party, who has vowed to build a political ‘Noah’s Ark’.

‘Just as Noah saw the path to salvation and rebirth, we must try to do the same today’, Tsarukyan said.

The former ruling Republican Party and its leader, former president Serzh Sargsyan, ousted by the 2018 Velvet Revolution, have yet to declare their decision regarding their participation in the elections.

Civil Contract, which vowed to secure a constitutional majority in the elections, also warned that the opposition intends to come to power through a coalition formed after the vote.

‘Hybrid attacks’

In addition to the most recent FIS report, the agency had previously warned that ahead of the elections, ‘the influence operations conducted against Armenia by various foreign actors will highly likely become more comprehensive, complex and large-scale’.

The annual report of FIS also noted that hybrid threats against Armenia in 2026 would ‘highly likely become more comprehensive, complex, and large-scale’ in the run-up to the vote.

While the report has not singled out any specific country as being behind the ‘hybrid war’ against Armenia, officials from the EU and Yerevan have accused Moscow of employing various tactics against the country, including disinformation campaigns and other attempts to interfere in Armenia’s domestic affairs.

Armenia requested EU dispatch anti-Russian disinformation team ahead of elections, RFE/RL reports
The team would identify and counter Russian disinformation.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka

In the past several months leading up to the elections, Armenia has also seen heightened numbers of disinformation coming from foreign sources, imitating well-established newsrooms, which they frame as ‘hybrid attacks’.

In February, Pashinyan’s spokesperson Nazerli Baghdasaryan said the Russian and Chinese bot networks Matryoshka, Storm, and DragonBridge are responsible for spreading false narratives about Armenia.

Description of image
Description of image
Armenia
2026 Armenian parliamentary elections
Civil Contract
Samvel Karapetyan
Robert Kocharyan
Gagik Tsarukyan
The Republican Party of Armenia
Serzh Sargsyan
Arshaluys Barseghyan
562 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenia warns of foreign pressure on diaspora ahead of election

Man from Karachay–Cherkessia detained for criticising war in Ukraine

Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan congratulate Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Tuesday, 10 March 2026

Four Georgian banks ‘preparing to join’ Chinese payment system, National Bank head says

Social media users claim Azerbaijan presented drug convicts as Iran-linked terrorists

The carrot and the stick — the reality behind Russia’s attitudes towards Abkhazia

Georgia launches probes over claims of Iranian influence in Tbilisi

Show more
Our Newsletters

The Iran war has the potential to dramatically change the Caucasus

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 10 March 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org