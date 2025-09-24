Former Nagorno-Karabakh official reportedly commits suicide at Armenian consulate in Russia

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Boris Avagyan, who previously served as the special envoy to the now-dissolved Nagorno-Karabakh presidency, has been found dead at the Armenian consulate in St. Petersburg. The Russian state-run media outlet RIA Novosti reported, citing local police, that Avagyan likely committed suicide.

The news of Avagyan’s death was reported on 24 September. The Armenian state-run media outlet Armenpress said that Avagyan had come to the consulate to turn himself in and request extradition to Armenia, where he is wanted for illegal border crossing.

According to some reports, Avagyan went into the bathroom at the consulate, where he was then found dead.

The previous day, Avagyan had shown up in court, where he was facing criminal charges of tax evasion. However, during the proceedings, Avagyan reportedly said he ‘needed to smoke’, and fled the courtroom. Prior to his court appearance, Avagyan had made a deal with the Russian Defence Ministry to go fight in the full-scale war in Ukraine as a way to avoid facing criminal consequences, but he reneged on the contract, resulting in the tax evasion case being reopened.

Avagyan had a colourful career that was not short on controversy.

In addition to serving in the government of Nagorno-Karabakh, Avagyan also worked for the Russian government and had a long career as a businessperson.

In 2021, the Armenian media outlet Media.am detailed a list of recent scandals that Avagyan had been involved in, including fights, allegations of corruption, smuggling accusations, and other incidents.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.