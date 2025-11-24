Four hotel staff die after being electrocuted in Azerbaijan

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

Four men aged between 18 and 28 have died after being electrocuted while on shift at a Baku hotel. The manager of the hotel has been detained as part of the investigation into their deaths.

The four men, identified as 28-year-old Javidan Muradli, 20-year-old Emil Guliyev, 19-year-old Eltaj Aliyev, and 18-year-old Akbar Zeynalov died on 21 November while working a shift at the Lake Hotel in Baku’s Binagadi district.

Citing eyewitnesses, pro-government media outlet APA reported that the four victims were electrocuted as they were moving a tall metal structure they were using to clean windows. The structure reportedly came in contact with high-voltage power lines above. Emergency staff arrived at the scene within 30 minutes of the accident being reported — they pronounced all four victims dead on the spot.

The Binagadi District Prosecutor’s Office has announced that it was investigating the incident as a violation of labour protection rules resulting in the death of two or more people due to negligence.

According to Milli, the authorities have detained the hotel’s manager, identified only as A. Verdiyev, as part of the investigation.