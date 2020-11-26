Georgia goes into lockdown

The Georgian Government has announced a lockdown throughout much of the country to counter the coronavirus after the virus has spread widely in the country since September.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said they would reintroduce a host of tight restrictions coming into force on Saturday, including closing shops in major cities and increasing curfew hours.

The authorities confirmed 3,801 new cases and 39 fatalities on 26 November within the previous 24 hours. Since the first case registered on 26 February, Georgia has recorded a total 118,690 cases of COVID-19 and 1,124 deaths in the country.

The curfew will now be extended from 21:00–05:00 until 31 January and will apply nationwide.

The curfew will be eased between 31 December and 6 January, when Georgians celebrate the new year, when it will apply only on weekends. On New Years Eve to New Years Day, it will be completely lifted.

Bars and restaurants will be shut across the country and will be allowed to offer delivery and takeaway services only. Gyms and swimming pools will also be closed, and sports and cultural events will be banned.

All Inter-city public transport will also be shut down, allowing only private cars.

From 3 January to 15 January Georgia will have national holidays. No public and private facilities will work except for banks and organisations of ‘strategic importance’.

In the cities of Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Gori, Poti, Zugdidi, and Telavi, stricter rules will also be in place.

Public transport within these cities will be halted, although taxis will continue to operate.

All shops except for those selling food, animal food, pharmaceuticals and hygiene products, cleaning products, and press booths will be shut, restricted to offering deliveries only.

All markets, both open and closed, will close, except for agricultural markets.

School and other educational facilities will go fully online, and kindergartens will close.

From 24 December to 2 January, shopping centres and open and closed markets will reopen, and municipal and intercity transport will resume.

This story will be updated.