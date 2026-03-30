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Georgia-UK Relations

Georgian Dream claims UK ruled by ‘deep state’ after calls for sanctions in House of Commons

by Yousef Bardouka
The UK Parliament. Official photo.
The UK Parliament. Official photo.

A senior member of the ruling Georgian Dream party has claimed that the UK was being ruled by the ‘deep state’ following a House of Commons committee report recommending the implementation of ‘new targeted financial and travel sanctions’ on Georgian officials.

The report was made by the House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee.

In it, the committee expressed concern over the ‘continued deterioration of democracy in Georgia which, on its current trajectory, will lead to an entrenched autocracy firmly under Russia’s sphere of influence, like Belarus’.

It cited Georgian Dream’s business ties with China, use of ‘pro-Russian anti-Western narratives’, and suppression of civil society and independent media.

The committee called on the British government to impose additional sanctions on ‘Georgian Dream officials supporting the Foreign Agents Registration Act [FARA], Georgian kleptocrats, and Georgian media organisation (sic) spreading disinformation’.

‘These additional designations would significantly increase the cost on those who are seeking to undermine the Georgian people’s desire for a European alignment and signify the UK’s support for Georgian democracy, not autocracy.’

The report was met with ridicule by Georgian Dream MP Levan Machavariani, who claimed that his party has ‘completely lost interest in what the British are saying’, asserting that the UK was under the influence of the ‘deep state’.

Georgian Dream figures, including its founder Bidzina Ivanishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, regularly issue conspiratorial remarks claiming that the ‘deep state’ or the ‘global war party’ were behind international criticism of their policies.

Machavariani cited former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss as a Western leader who uses the term. Truss, whose government only lasted 50 days in office, has notably blamed the ‘deep state’ for the failure of her policies.

The UK has sanctioned several Georgian officials and senior Georgian Dream figures, including Ivanishvili.

In late-February, it sanctioned two pro-government TV channels in Georgia, Imedi and POSTV, for ‘involvement in Russian disinformation’.

Facing UK sanctions, Georgia’s Imedi announces plans to create its own bank
There has been speculation about how Georgian banks will handle their cooperation with the channels under sanctions.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Georgia-UK Relations
Georgia
Georgian Dream
United Kingdom
Sanctions
Yousef Bardouka
215 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

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