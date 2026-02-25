Media logo
Georgia

Georgian POSTV owner transferred management of his shares weeks before UK sanctions hit

by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Viktor Japaridze. Photo via Publika.
Viktor Japaridze. Photo via Publika.

Georgian MP Viktor Japaridze, the main shareholder of the Georgian pro-government TV channel POSTV, transferred management of his shares to another person 25 days before the UK imposed sanctions on the channel. Japaridze, who is a member of the Georgian Dream satellite party People’s Power, said his decision was prompted by Georgian law, and did not name a connection with the threat of sanctions.

The UK sanctioned POSTV, alongside major Georgian pro-government TV Imedi, on Tuesday, the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Both were listed as ‘entities involved in Russian disinformation’ and appear to be the only media outlets included in the latest sanctions package, which named hundreds of new entities and individuals.

The sanctions became top news in Georgian media, with several outlets highlighting a 30 January document on the public registry showing a change in the management of the POSTV shares.

According to the document, Japaridze, who owns 52% of POSTV, remained a shareholder but transferred management of his shares to Zaza Maridashvili.

The POSTV moves occurred at the same time as the ownership of Imedi transitioned, with the channel’s owner Irakli Rukhadze selling the company outright. Speculation soon arose in both cases that the owners’ decisions were linked to the threat of sanctions.

‘Viktor Japaridze transferred his shares 25 days ago, and a few days ago Irakli Rukhadze did the same. Apparently, they managed to get the information in advance and the rats jumped first from the ship doomed to sink’, Irakli Kupradze, leader of the opposition party Lelo, said while commenting on the issue.

UK sanctions Georgia’s Imedi and POSTV over ‘Russian disinformation’
The two channels were sanctioned on the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka

In a response, Japaridze did not confirm or explicitly deny having prior knowledge of the sanctions, explaining that his decision was motivated by his role as an MP and a desire to comply with the law.

‘In fact, as a law-abiding citizen and a member of the Parliament of Georgia, I am not allowed to manage a business myself, so I transferred my share in the TV channel to a specific person solely for management purposes, to ensure my activities do not conflict with the law’, Japaridze said, adding that he has never interfered in POSTV’s editorial policy.

He further emphasised that he did not give up his shares and does not intend to do so in the future.

Explaining his decision, Japaridze cited Article 10 of the parliament’s regulations, which does not prohibit an MP from owning shares but forbids them holding any other public office or engaging in entrepreneurial activity.

Japaridze has owned a controlling stake in POSTV since 2022. In his statement, he did not specify why he transferred management of the shares now, years later, or whether he believed he had been in violation of the law until then.

OC Media tried to contact Japaridze, but he has not responded by the time of publication.

Former Imedi owner Rukhadze also did not respond to questions sent by OC Media.

The UK imposed the same three sets of sanctions on both TV channels — ‘asset freeze, trust services sanctions, director disqualification sanction’ — meaning that all assets or properties held by the companies in the UK will be frozen, it will become illegal for UK citizens to help create or manage trusts for the companies, and the individuals running the companies will be barred from running any other UK-based company.

It is not yet clear how the sanctions might affect the two broadcasters. However, two of the country’s largest banks, TBC and Bank of Georgia, are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Criticism of the sanctions was voiced by both Imedi and POSTV, with the ruling party and its associates also condemned the UK authorities for their decision.

‘Soon there will be neither Great nor Britain left’ — Georgia slams UK sanctions
Leaders of Georgia’s ruling party strongly condemned the sanctions on Imedi and POSTV.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Description of image
Description of image
Georgia
POSTV
Imedi
Georgia-UK Relations
Mikheil Gvadzabia
418 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgian POSTV owner transferred management of his shares weeks before UK sanctions hit

Another Azerbaijani opposition politician linked to alleged Mehdiyev coup plot

Georgian Dream MPs to attend summit organised by Russian-friendly US Congressperson Luna

Monstrous costumes and cracking whips — the Georgian village preserving the spirit of Berikaoba

‘Soon there will be neither Great nor Britain left’ — Georgia slams UK sanctions

Former Adygea migration officer fined for issuing forged ID to Ukrainian citizen

Armenia requested EU dispatch anti-Russian disinformation team ahead of elections, RFE/RL reports

Wednesday, 25 February 2026

Show more
Our Newsletters

How the Aliyevs are getting a taste of their own bitter medicine

Aytan Farhadova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 25 February 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org