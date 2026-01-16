Media logo
Georgian intelligence probes appearance of Gazprom documents on government website as ‘cyberattack’

by Mikheil Gvadzabia
The building of the State Security Service (SSG) of Georgia. Official photo.
The building of the State Security Service (SSG) of Georgia. Official photo.

Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) has launched an investigation into an alleged cyberattack on the government. The case reportedly involves the publication of a contract between the government and Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom, which was aired by an opposition-leaning TV channel.

According to the SSG, the investigation was prompted by information from the government administration, which reported a ‘suspected cyberattack and certain manipulations’ on its website.

The government told the SSG that the alleged attack aimed to ‘harm Georgia’s national interests by spreading false information publicly, including causing politically and economically damaging consequences for the country’.

‘Following the suspected criminal activity, the issue began being covered by various media outlets and on social networks. The SSG responded immediately — taking preventive measures to protect national interests, and advising media representatives and certain individuals to refrain from spreading the information’, the SSG added.

The SSG did not specify what information was shared via the government website, but the case likely concerns a government decree related to a contract with Gazprom.

On 13 January, the opposition-leaning TV Formula’s analytical program ‘True Story’ aired a teaser for a report on the contract.

‘After years of secrecy, [the ruling Georgian Dream party’s founder Bidzina] Ivanishvili’s government is disclosing certain details of Georgia’s purchases of Russian gas from Gazprom’, the teaser stated, adding:

‘At what price does Georgia buy Russian gas? What are the losses and risks for the country?’.

According to the channel, the decree had been publicly available on the government administration’s website since 25 December 2025, along with an annex showing the volumes and prices of gas purchased from Gazprom.

However, the channel said that the information, which had been accessible for two weeks, was removed from the website after the teaser aired.

The show’s host, Eliso Jariashvili, noted that the public has the right to be informed on this issue and should have known about it earlier. However, the channel did not provide details on the documents.

‘In any case, as a media outlet with a sense of responsibility, we are guided by a single [principle]: Georgia’s national interests must not be harmed because of the mistakes of the Georgian Dream [party]’, Jariashvili added, clearly hinting at the possibility that the government had released the document by accident.

The SSG did not provide OC Media with any additional comment on the matter at the time of publication.

Mikheil Gvadzabia
Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

What would an Iranian revolution mean for the Caucasus?

Nate Ostiller

