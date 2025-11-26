GPI Holding’s new corporate brand Corpo: real health insurance for real needs

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

Georgia’s market leader GPI Holding has introduced a new brand, Corpo, which represents a new and improved corporate health insurance system.

In recent years, the role of corporate health insurance has increased significantly in Georgia. The well-being and satisfaction of employees directly influences a company’s productivity and sustainability. As a result, insurance packages that offer preventive health consultations, flexible choices, and coverage of high medical expenses are becoming increasingly in demand.

In response to these challenges, GPI Holding (GPIH), the long-standing leader of Georgia’s insurance market, has introduced a new health insurance programme, Corpo, which is enhanced, improved, and tailored to the needs of modern organisations.

OC Media spoke with GPIH’s medical director, Besik Phestvenidze, about the details of the renewed brand. In this interview, you will learn what advantages Corpo’ offers and what benefits large corporations, embassies, and international organisations can gain as they look for ways to protect their employees’ health and access flexible insurance packages.

Besik Phestvenidze, Photo: GPIH

OC Media: GPIH has been taking care of thousands of Georgian companies for 24 years. Why did you decide to unite this experience under a single brand? What does the renewed corporate health insurance programme Corpo represent?

Besik Phestvenidze: We have 24 years of experience, and over this period we have worked with many different segments in the field of health insurance. We remain one of the few companies on the market that offers both individual and corporate insurance products — from individual entrepreneurs to the largest corporations, we have offers for everyone.

We decided to bring together our 24 years of experience and the advantages that were previously spread across different contracts, and unite them under one brand. As part of the Vienna Insurance Group, we are also able to share European expertise, which we have integrated into this new brand.

In one product, we have combined everything our clients have been asking for. This is not just a change in visuals or format; the content has also changed, bringing together all the best elements.

Your portfolio covers more than 250,000 employees from different companies. What is the unique value that has enabled GPIH to remain the market leader for so many years?

Many companies have chosen GPIH as their trusted partner for years. The main reason for this is the core values on which our company is standing: people, partnerships, and care. We constantly think about how we can genuinely help people.

As market leaders, we are also the ones who introduce many innovations. We have implemented numerous new solutions — whether in process automation or the development of digital services — that have contributed to our leadership. Every one of our initiatives tries to make insurance products easier for people to use and ensures that our services are fast, accurate, and adapted to the rhythm of life of each insured person.

Could you list the advantages that Corpo offers and explain why organisations should choose your brand?

We have always aimed to create products that genuinely help people and protect them from financial pressure. In addition, we want to focus on disease prevention so that people won’t need expensive services later. If an insurance company prioritises these two factors, it will naturally create a strong insurance product. Accordingly, our corporate insurance covers preventive screenings based on age and gender, following international guidelines.

Another key element is simplicity of service. It is very important that we make it easier for people to access insurance services and receive reimbursements when needed. Corpo brings all these aspects together, and this is where its strengths become evident.

Talking about prevention, we pay particular attention to primary care. At the Curatio clinic, we have a team of family doctors focused on early detection. GPIH also has some of the highest satisfaction levels from the clients, specifically due to our family doctor team, which is reflected in our surveys. At Curatio, we serve all clients without exception, ensuring there are no barriers for anyone. No illnesses are excluded from this insurance package.

As for genuinely addressing financial risks, if you compare our packages to those of our competitors, you will find that in the highest-risk areas, our limits are sometimes three or four times higher (in oncology, cardiac surgery, and planned operations). We call this ‘real insurance.’ I believe companies choosing insurance packages should pay more attention to these limits to ensure their employees are best protected in critical situations.

We also offer real freedom of choice. Clients can choose the clinic and doctor themselves. There are 150 leading clinics where our insured clients do not have to pay out-of-pocket. They can simply go directly, without pre-authorisation, and receive services based on their ID card. They either pay nothing or only their co-payment. This encourages our clients to seek medical care easily, without facing surprises at clinics or waiting for reimbursements for so long. Building and maintaining this system required significant effort and both human and financial resources, but today it is one of the main reasons for our customer satisfaction.

You offer your insured clients the opportunity to verify ‘questionable’ diagnoses with European doctors. Tell us about the DIAGNOSE.ME platform.

It is possible that not every medical service exists within a single country. This is true even for large countries; for example, not every field is developed at the same level. Medicine has become international and no longer recognises borders. Our insurance gives people the opportunity to receive consultations from leading American and European specialists very easily and free of charge.

DIAGNOSE.ME is a web platform translated into Georgian and adapted specifically for Georgia. A person simply logs in or registers. They can upload their medical documents in Georgian, which are then translated for the doctor. After that, a consultation is scheduled, a process that usually takes no more than a few days. A translator also attends the consultation, and all of this is completely free.

A large number of our insured clients have already used this service. This is another feature in which we hold an exclusive position in Georgia. At this stage, there is no alternative to this service in the country.

Corpo’s target audience also includes large corporations, embassies, and international organisations that have unique requirements. How does Corpo address these diverse needs?

The concept of Corpo is designed to suit companies of all sizes and needs. Large organisations often have additional specific requirements. In such cases, we are not limited in any way. Based on mutual agreement, we work with each company individually: we hold several rounds of meetings and coordinate every detail with them. We maintain all the core advantages that Corpo offers, while also adapting to the individual needs of each organisation.

Some companies require on-site medical services, while others prefer medical check-ups. Based on these needs, we create exclusive, customised products for them.

In a developing technological environment, the demand for digital services is high. What digital systems have you implemented to save users’ time?

One of the first innovations we introduced to the market was remote reimbursement and digital services. We offer these both to individually insured clients and to corporate clients.

For corporations, our digital services include a dedicated web platform designed specifically for HR teams. It simplifies invoice generation, payments, and the addition or removal of insured employees. The platform is very easy to use. HR managers can view expenses, outstanding balances, overpaid amounts, and all other details.

We also provide digital services for individual clients, which we call ‘the insurance company in your pocket’. Through our mobile application, any individual can access all types of insurance services quickly and conveniently.

‘GPIH ensures — the action is up to you!’ is your motto. What is one simple step an organisation should take today to ensure that the real protection offered by Corpo supports their employees’ well-being?

It’s very simple — with just one phone call to our company or a message through our Facebook page or any other communication channel, they can reach us. After that, our corporate consultants will offer interested organisations a product fitted to their needs and explain the rules of using the insurance both to the company and its employees, so that accessing insurance services becomes as quick and easy as possible.

Today, for corporations, health insurance is no longer just an additional benefit. It is now a strategic decision that influences employee motivation and the long-term sustainability of companies. This is why, as GPIH states, Corpo was created to provide Georgian organisations with a fundamentally solid, prevention-oriented insurance that meets European standards.

