Gurgen Simonyan: ‘expectations are quite positive’

Speaking to journalists after casting his ballot, Gurgen Simonyan, the candidate for prime minister for the Meritocratic Party of Armenia, claimed that ‘expectations are quite positive’.

‘As always, we repeat the following: we are ready for all 3 scenarios, but the expectations are quite positive. I think there is a very great opportunity to record serious success, which will also be the success of Armenia and the success of the Armenian people’, he said.

He added, however, that even if the party did not enter parliament, they were prepared to achieve success through extra-parliamentary activities.

Speaking about his own vote, Simonyan said he ‘voted for a stable future, for a balanced peace, for a dignified daily life and lifestyle that our society deserves’.

‘It is time to progress from the post-Soviet past, to reconcile and become a developing country, to become a truly strong and sovereign Armenia’.

In the most recent International Republican Institute (IRI) poll, released on 22 May, Simonyan’s party polled as the fourth most popular, though only 2% of voters stated they intended to vote for them.