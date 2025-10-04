How the pre-election campaign went

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

With much of the opposition absent from the process, the election campaign lacked dynamism, with the most noticeable campaign events held by Georgian Dream and the joint Strong Georgia–For Georgia candidates.

In 28 of Georgia’s 64 municipalities, neither of the main opposition parties had a candidate. Explaining the situation to local media, a For Georgia member noted that the opposition was focusing their resources on larger municipalities and cities where they believe they have a better chance.

Days before the elections, Kvemo Kartli’s Bolnisi became the 29th municipality to see a withdrawal of an opposition candidate when the Strong Georgia–For Georgia candidate unexpectedly pulled out. This was followed by similar withdrawals of three opposition majoritarian candidates in neighboring Marneuli.

Opposition figures cited state pressure behind these moves, a claim denied by Georgian Dream, while the withdrawn candidates maintained that their decisions were made independently.

The previous local elections in 2021 saw opposition gains in major cities, which forced run-offs in Batumi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi and several other municipalities. Tbilisi also witnessed a run-off.

In the end, however, the opposition won outright only in Tsalenjikha, western Georgia, which remains the country’s sole fully opposition-run municipality, with both the council majority and the mayor’s office. Its mayor, UNM member Gia Kharchilava, passed away last November.

The 2021 results left some councils without single-party control, where the UNM and ex–prime minister Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia combined secured majorities, leading to lengthy disputes over council chair elections.

As with other elections in Georgia, the local polls are normally accompanied by concerns over the use of administrative resources by the ruling party, voter intimidation, and vote-buying.