Human Rights Defender receives nearly 59 phone calls as of 15:00

As of 15:00, the hotline for the Human Rights Defender’s Office had received 59 phone calls related to the electoral process. The office has also investigated 170 publications posted in media and on social networks during the same timeframe.

According to the News.am, the calls were related, among other issues, to ‘the absence of personal data in the voter lists, voting procedures, accessibility of polling stations and the exercise of electoral rights by persons with disabilities, the exercise of the electoral rights of persons undergoing inpatient treatment, the exercise of the right to vote by voters registered in another community or not registered in any community, [and] issues related to criminal proceedings during the day’.