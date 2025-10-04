Media logo

Incumbent Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze casts his vote

Avatar
by OC Media

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member
Kakha Kaladze casts his vote during the 2025 municipal elections. Photo via IPN.

Incumbent Tbilisi Mayor and Georgian Dream Secretary-General Kakha Kaladze has cast his vote at polling station 64 on Tbilisi’s Sairme Street. Unusually, he appeared without his wife, the fashion designer Anuki Areshidze.

After casting his vote, he made a statement to journalists, emphasising that he had made his choice — ‘peace for Georgia and more goodness for Tbilisi’.

‘The only force that can actually maintain peace in the country today is the Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia. The only force that can continue the development of the city is the Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia’, Kaladze said, as cited by Formula.

He added that freedom of speech and expression was protected in Georgia, but when questioned by a journalist further on what this meant, Kaladze accused the journalist of having neither politeness nor ethics before leaving.

Avatar
OC Media
3423 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Live updates | Local elections in Georgia met with large protest

Former judge says he was almost driven to suicide by pressure from Georgian Dream-linked judges

Tskhinvali city court sentences 8 police officers in Inal Dzhabiev murder

Daghestani MMA fighter Erziman Bayramov suspected of hooliganism

PACE condemns democratic backsliding in Georgia, again

Review | My Grandmother — portraying the well-choreographed chaos of Soviet bureaucracy

Aliyev meets with Macron, Pashinyan, and other leaders in Copenhagen

Armenia and US kickstart consultations on Trump Route

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Awaiting Georgia’s uncertain 4 October

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 03 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org