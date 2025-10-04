Incumbent Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze casts his vote

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Kakha Kaladze casts his vote during the 2025 municipal elections. Photo via IPN.

Incumbent Tbilisi Mayor and Georgian Dream Secretary-General Kakha Kaladze has cast his vote at polling station 64 on Tbilisi’s Sairme Street. Unusually, he appeared without his wife, the fashion designer Anuki Areshidze.

After casting his vote, he made a statement to journalists, emphasising that he had made his choice — ‘peace for Georgia and more goodness for Tbilisi’.

‘The only force that can actually maintain peace in the country today is the Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia. The only force that can continue the development of the city is the Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia’, Kaladze said, as cited by Formula.

He added that freedom of speech and expression was protected in Georgia, but when questioned by a journalist further on what this meant, Kaladze accused the journalist of having neither politeness nor ethics before leaving.