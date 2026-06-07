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Interior Ministry: bomb threats at polling stations are false alarms

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

According to the Interior Ministry, calls and messages that have been received from foreign phone numbers and email addresses warning Armenian citizens that bombs were being planted at some polling stations ‘do not correspond to reality’.

‘Such actions can be viewed as attempts at hybrid influence and informational-psychological pressure, the aim of which is to disrupt the normal electoral process, spread anxiety and distrust among society, as well as burden the work of state structures’, the ministry stated, adding that police and other law enforcement officials were in ‘full control of the situation’.

‘We urge citizens not to give in to misinformation, not to spread unverified information, and to immediately inform law enforcement agencies upon receiving such messages’.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
213 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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