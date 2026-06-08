Interior Ministry reports 52 cases of double voting, among other electoral violations
The Interior Ministry has reported, as quoted by Armenpress, that during the parliamentary elections yesterday, there were:
- 52 cases of double voting;
- 27 cases of violation of the secrecy of voting;
- 9 cases of obstruction of the exercise of electoral rights;
- 4 cases of bribery;
- 2 cases of obstruction of electoral processes;
- 1 case of carrying a cold weapon at a polling station;
- 1 case of hooliganism;
- and 1 case of physical violence;
As a result of the subsequent investigations, 18 people were arrested.
As of 10:00, another 322 reports of alleged violations are still being verified.