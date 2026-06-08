Interior Ministry reports 52 cases of double voting, among other electoral violations

The Interior Ministry has reported, as quoted by Armenpress, that during the parliamentary elections yesterday, there were:

52 cases of double voting;

27 cases of violation of the secrecy of voting;

9 cases of obstruction of the exercise of electoral rights;

4 cases of bribery;

2 cases of obstruction of electoral processes;

1 case of carrying a cold weapon at a polling station;

1 case of hooliganism;

and 1 case of physical violence;

As a result of the subsequent investigations, 18 people were arrested.

As of 10:00, another 322 reports of alleged violations are still being verified.