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Interior Ministry reports 52 cases of double voting, among other electoral violations

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

The Interior Ministry has reported, as quoted by Armenpress, that during the parliamentary elections yesterday, there were:

  • 52 cases of double voting;
  • 27 cases of violation of the secrecy of voting;
  • 9 cases of obstruction of the exercise of electoral rights;
  • 4 cases of bribery;
  • 2 cases of obstruction of electoral processes;
  • 1 case of carrying a cold weapon at a polling station;
  • 1 case of hooliganism;
  • and 1 case of physical violence;

As a result of the subsequent investigations, 18 people were arrested.

As of 10:00, another 322 reports of alleged violations are still being verified.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
231 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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