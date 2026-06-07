Investigative Committee: 117 electoral crimes investigated since April

The Investigative Committee has stated that as of 15:00 today, 117 electoral crimes cases were launched against 86 individuals since April.

The committee broke down the investigations as follows:

Eight criminal proceedings into reports of impeding the right to participate in the election.

Forty-five cases concerning obstructing campaigning or forcing a person to campaign.

Six cases concerning multiple votes or voting on behalf of another person.

Six cases of violating voting secrecy.

Forty-one cases of impeding or forcing a person to hold or participate in a rally in support of a candidate.

Nine cases involving the concealment of information that ‘hinders the acquisition of maintenance of the status of an official’.

And one case for violating charity regulations during the election.

Of the 117 cases, nine were sent to court involving 16 individuals. The committee said that around 1,200 people were questioned and 280 searches conducted.