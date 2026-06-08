Karapetyan issues an ‘urgent statement’

Karapetyan issued an ‘urgent statement’, describing the elections as ‘disgraceful’ due to what he called ‘persecutions’. He said that 75 of his alliance’s affiliates had been placed in pre-trial detention, while 700 people had been arrested.

Karapetyan also claimed that the authorities had ‘interrupted’ the vote-counting process after the government saw their support declining. He also claimed the authorities had announced that they would only present the results at 09:00. It is unclear what announcement he was referring to, and results are continuing to trickle in, with the CEC regularly updating the tally on their website.

Karapetyan also claimed that results from cities had yet to be announced and that the figures released so far were primarily from villages. He said that after the results from urban areas began to emerge, the authorities ‘launched special actions’, which he described as a continuation of their ‘unlawful’ activities.

He stated that his alliance would issue a final assessment of the election results after the final figures were available in the morning.