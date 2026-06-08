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Kazakh President congratulates Pashinyan

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to congratulate him on the Civil Contract party’s victory in Armenia’s parliamentary elections.

During the call, Tokayev expressed his desire for Pashinyan’s ‘continued success in his work for the long-term national interests of Armenia’. He also noted that Kazakhstan was ready to continue active cooperation with ‘friendly Armenia’ in all areas of mutual interest.

Tokayev concluded the call by wishing the Armenian people ‘success, peace, and prosperity in the development of their statehood’.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
232 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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