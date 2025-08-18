Khamzat Chimaev dedicates UFC victory to Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son Adam

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Chechen mixed MMA fighter Khamzat Chimaev has dedicated his newly won UFC middleweight title to Adam Kadyrov, Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son.

Chimaev won the title on Sunday, after defeating South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in Chicago.

After the bout, Chimaev addressed the crowd, declaring that he was dedicating the title to Adam Kadyrov, the son of the head of Chechnya.

‘Chechens, the belt is ours! For a Chechen it is no problem to win another one. Chechen youth, let’s work. Allahu Akbar! Akhmat is power! Dustum (Adam Kadyrov’s nickname), I am bringing you this piece of iron. We will meet in Dubai’, Chimaev said, holding the championship belt.

Chimaev’s walkout to the octagon was accompanied by ‘Anthem’, a song by Chechen bard Timur Mutsuraev, whose works are included on Russia’s list of extremist materials for his participation in fighting against federal forces during the Chechen wars. As he entered the ring, the fighter shouted ‘Allahu Akbar!’

The athlete won the UFC title for the first time while representing the United Arab Emirates. Previously, Chimaev competed under the Swedish flag.

The UFC is the largest mixed martial arts promotion in the world, staging events across the globe. Its YouTube channel has more than 21 million subscribers, and the company’s market value is estimated at $12 billion.

Following the victory, Ramzan Kadyrov congratulated Chimaev. On an Instagram account linked to him, a video message appeared in which Kadyrov described the fighter as a ‘descendant of Sheikh Mansur and Baysangur’ — Chechen leaders of the 18th and 19th centuries who fought against the Russian Empire during its conquest of the North Caucasus.

In earlier years, Chimaev was regularly accompanied to his fights in the United Arab Emirates by Kadyrov’s sons. This time, however, the tournament was held in the US, where the Chechen leader’s family was barred entry due to sanctions.

American sanctions against Ramzan Kadyrov have been in place since 2017, imposed for ‘gross violations of human rights’. In 2020, structures linked to him, including the Akhmat fight club, were also sanctioned. Following the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, restrictions were extended to a number of Russian athletes and sports organisations.

Chimaev last competed in the US on 10 September 2022. After visa restrictions were introduced, he fought only in Abu Dhabi. UFC-319 was his first return to the American octagon in almost three years. According to reports, this was possible because UFC president Dana White had actively supported Donald Trump during his election campaign.

Chimaev has more than 10.3 million followers on Instagram. Many of his posts express support for the head of Chechnya. He has repeatedly referred to Ramzan Kadyrov as a ‘padishah’, or king, and publicly thanked him. He calls Adam Kadyrov his ‘protégé’, having trained the Kadyrov children in martial arts.

In 2023, Chimaev defeated Kamaru Usman and signed a new UFC contract. According to unconfirmed reports, one fight earns Chimaev up to three million dollars. In public speeches he also spoke of his wish to go to fight for Palestine.

Throughout his career, Chimaev has fought 14 professional MMA bouts, winning all of them. Nine of those victories came by knockout or submission. He made his UFC debut in 2020, immediately attracting attention with quick wins. In July of that year, Chimaev fought twice in ten days, beating John Phillips and Rhys McKee — a UFC record.

He later secured a notable win over Gerald Meerschaert, knocking him out in 17 seconds. In 2022, at UFC-273, Chimaev defeated Gilbert Burns in a fight that was ranked among the best of the year.

In May 2022, Chimaev’s wedding was widely covered by Chechen media. Ramzan Kadyrov attended the celebration. Roads in central Grozny were closed for the wedding cortege.

In January this year, social media users reported a second wedding for the fighter. According to the opposition movement NIYSO, the bride was only 17 years old and had been abducted.





