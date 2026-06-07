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Kobakhidze congratulates Pashinyan

by Robin Fabbro

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has also congratulated Pashinyan, possibly making him the first world leader to do so. This despite no official results being released, with only results from a handful of polling stations being reported by journalists and local officials.

Robin Fabbro
57 articles0 Followers

Robin joined OC Media at its founding in 2017 after working in Georgia’s NGO sector. His focus on human rights and social justice drives his commitment to giving marginalised voices a platform. He’s also known for his love of hiking, KFC, and the Oxford comma.

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