Kobakhidze congratulates Pashinyan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has also congratulated Pashinyan, possibly making him the first world leader to do so. This despite no official results being released, with only results from a handful of polling stations being reported by journalists and local officials.

Heartfelt congratulations to PM @NikolPashinyan on his party's success in the elections. Looking forward to continuing our close cooperation to strengthen the strategic partnership and friendly relations between Georgia and Armenia for the prosperity of our nations 🇬🇪🇦🇲 — Irakli Kobakhidze (@PM_Kobakhidze) June 7, 2026