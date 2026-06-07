Kocharyan claims Pashinyan should be a mental patient not the leader of a country

Speaking after he cast his ballot this afternoon, former President Robert Kocharyan told reporters that Pashinyan was ‘a person whose hysterical outbursts show that he should have been the patient status, then of a leader of a country’.

Former President Robert Kocharyan speaking to reporters after casting his ballot on 7 June 2026. Photo via social media.

He also assessed the chances of an opposition win as ‘high’, though he questioned whether Pashinyan would easily leave office.

‘If he won’t leave it will end very badly, very badly’, he said, though when questioned on what he envisioned, Kocharyan only said to ‘let anyone, according to their fantasy, or orientation, decide what it means’.