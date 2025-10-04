Live closes

Georgian Dream hails election landslide as ‘scheduled revolution’ flounders
According to preliminary results, the ruling Georgian Dream party has won a landslide in local elections, a vote boycotted by the largest opposition groups. On election day, a pre-announced ‘peaceful revolution’ by opposition figures failed to materialise, with a brief attempt to storm the presidential palace pushed back by police. With 75% of votes counted as of 01:00 on Sunday morning, Georgian Dream were leading with 81% of the vote. This would almost certainly give the ruling party majoriti