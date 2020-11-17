Live updates: Armenian President calls on Pashinyan to resign

Armenia has been struck by political unrest since the peace deal to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh was agreed on between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

According to the deal, Armenia will hand control of several territories to Azerbaijan but the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh is undefined. Russian peacekeepers have already entered Nagorno Karabakh to oversee the deal.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Armenian Parliament discuss Pashinyan’s resignation

In parliament today, opposition parties have called for the Prime Minister to step down. Members of the ruling My Step bloc have said that the due to the important processes and discussions taking place at the moment, this is not the time for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation or for early elections.

Armenian President calls on government to resign

In an address given late last night, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian called on Nikol Pashinyan and his administration to ‘present a roadmap in a short period of time, which will provide deadlines for initiating relevant constitutional processes, which will lead to early parliamentary elections’.

In the interim, he said, power should be handed to ‘a highly qualified government of National Accord’.