fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Live updates: Armenian President calls on Pashinyan to resign

17 November 2020
Armen Sarkissian. Still from video.
The link is copied
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
14s ago
17/11/2020

Armenian Parliament discuss Pashinyan’s resignation 

60min ago
17/11/2020

Armenian President calls on government to resign

Armenia has been struck by political unrest since the peace deal to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh was agreed on between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

According to the deal, Armenia will hand control of several territories to Azerbaijan but the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh is undefined. Russian peacekeepers have already entered Nagorno Karabakh to oversee the deal.

Read all of our coverage of the war including our Voices for Peace series.

Latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

17 Nov 2020, 11:53

Armenian Parliament discuss Pashinyan’s resignation

In parliament today, opposition parties have called for the Prime Minister to step down. Members of the ruling My Step bloc have said that the due to the important processes and discussions taking place at the moment, this is not the time for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation or for early elections. 

17 Nov 2020, 10:53

Armenian President calls on government to resign

In an address given late last night, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian called on Nikol Pashinyan and his administration to ‘present a roadmap in a short period of time, which will provide deadlines for initiating relevant constitutional processes, which will lead to early parliamentary elections’. 

In the interim, he said, power should be handed to ‘a highly qualified government of National Accord’. 

 

By OC Media

Related Posts

Azerbaijani Security Services ‘threatened to kill’ activist and family
human rights

Azerbaijani Security Services ‘threatened to kill’ activist and family

Arrests follow ‘assassination plot’ against Pashinyan
Armenia

Arrests follow ‘assassination plot’ against Pashinyan

Live updates: Four MPs leave Armenia’s ruling bloc after PM’s controversial comments
Live Updates
2020 nagorno-karabakh conflict

Live updates: Four MPs leave Armenia’s ruling bloc after PM’s controversial comments

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us