Live updates: Four MPs leave Armenia’s ruling bloc after PM’s controversial comments

16 November 2020
Nikol Pashinyan.
Live

13min ago
Armenia has been struck by political unrest since the peace deal to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh was agreed on between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

According to the deal, Armenia will hand control of several territories to Azerbaijan but the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh is undefined. Russian peacekeepers have already entered Nagorno Karabakh to oversee the deal.

Read all of our coverage of the war including our Voices for Peace series.

Latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

‘Today I watched dozens of videos of soldiers from the front line, I was struck by the thoughtfulness of the soldiers’, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Sunday evening. ‘You, guys, are right. I am waiting for you in Yerevan. To finally resolve the issues of the snivelling people under the walls’.

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender condemned the statement, warning that it could lead to violence. 

Four MPs, Taguhi Tovmasyan, Gayane Abrahamyan, Lusine Badalyan, and head of the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office Varag Siseryan, from the ruling My Step bloc, also announced that they were leaving the ruling faction after Pashinyan’s comments. 

Nikol Pashinyan has since attempted to clarify his earlier statements saying that he did not call for soldiers to exercise violence against political opponents. Instead, he said, he meant that returning soldiers will, by telling their stories, dispel any ideas that Armenia ‘military-political leadership’ was involved in any ‘conspiracies’. 

By OC Media

