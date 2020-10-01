Live updates: ‘Tense stability’ overnight as conflict continues

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the fifth day.

The biggest developments from last night:

Fighting continues, though reportedly, at a lesser intensity than before.

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov confirms readiness to meet with Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Iran reportedly shot down a ‘suspected Azerbaijani drone’ that flew over its airspace near the border with Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russian Ministry of Defence states that: ‘ According to incoming reports, militants from illegal armed units are being moved to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone from Syria and Libya to take a direct part in the hostilities .’

The BBC reports that at least 10 Syrian fighters on the Azerbaijani side have been killed in the fighting so far. Azerbaijan has denied the presence of any Syrian fighters among its ranks.

Armenia confirms 104 fatalities among soldiers

The Armenian Ministry of Defence has confirmed the deaths of 104 soldiers in the fighting so far. As of yet, Azerbaijan has not released figures on fatalities among military personnel.

Azerbaijan: Civilian death toll has risen to 16

Azerbaijan reports that 16 civilians have died in total. Fifty-five are injured. Earlier today, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence reported that Armenian forces were shelling the city of Tartar.