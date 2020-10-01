fbpx
Live updates: ‘Tense stability’ overnight as conflict continues

1 October 2020
Live

6min ago
01/10/2020

Armenia confirms 104 fatalities among soldiers

22min ago
01/10/2020

Azerbaijan: Civilian death toll has risen to 16

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the fifth day.

[The news as it happened: Sunday and Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday]

The biggest developments from last night:

Read our latest stories: 

Analysis | A dangerous turn in a 30-year conflict

What does the ECHR’s decision on Armenia v Azerbaijan mean?

War in Nagorno-Karabakh triggers mixed reactions among Georgian minorities

01 Oct 2020, 11:00

Armenia confirms 104 fatalities among soldiers

The Armenian Ministry of Defence has confirmed the deaths of 104 soldiers in the fighting so far. As of yet, Azerbaijan has not released figures on fatalities among military personnel.

01 Oct 2020, 10:44

Azerbaijan: Civilian death toll has risen to 16

Azerbaijan reports that 16 civilians have died in total. Fifty-five are injured. Earlier today, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence reported that Armenian forces were shelling the city of Tartar.

By OC Media

