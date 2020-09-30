Live updates: Stepanakert reportedly hit from the air as fourth day of fighting begins

Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the fourth day.

[The news as it happened: Sunday and Monday, and Tuesday]

The biggest developments from last night:

Armenia’s Ministry of Defence reported this morning that there was artillery fire along the entire length of the line of contact.

The authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh reported air raids on Stepanakert overnight.

The Azerbaijani authorities accused Armenian forces of shelling Terter this morning.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence said it was continuing ‘intense battles for the liberation of occupied territories.’

The European Court of Human Rights accepted Armenia’s request for interim measures, ordering both sides to take measures to protect civilians.

The UN Security Council ‘expressed concern’ about the fighting and urged a return to the negotiating table.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Human Rights Watch: Don’t attack civilians

In a statement released today, Human Rights Watch called on all sides to ‘at all times distinguish between combatants and civilians under international humanitarian law’.

‘All sides should respect the absolute ban against targeting civilians or carrying out attacks that indiscriminately harm civilians’, the statement reads.

Azerbaijan: city of Tartar shelled

State-run news agency Trend cited the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry claiming that Armenian armed forces have shelled the city of Tartar this morning, injuring 'some' and damaging local civilian infrastructure.