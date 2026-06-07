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Mirzoyan says ‘voters are choosing peace’

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has expressed confidence that the ‘overwhelming majority’ of voters would cast their ballots in favour of ‘peace’, a reference to the ruling Civil Contract party.

He also suggested that the outcome of the election would affect the future of Armenia’s relations with the EU, noting that some opposition groups have opposed further deepening ties with the bloc, instead seeking deeper ties with Russia.

Mirzoyan described Russia’s restrictions on Armenian exports ahead of the elections as ‘economic sanctions’ and said there was a need to improve bilateral relations with Russia ‘in a healthy, constructive atmosphere’.

Mirzoyan also did not rule out future amendments to the Electoral Code to bar citizens who have lived abroad for extended periods from voting. He said such discussions stemmed from concerns that people who had not visited Armenia for years could return solely to vote and influence the fate of those living in the country.

‘Those who are thinking about a coup, about a coup, have their heads against the wall’, Mirzoyan said.

Russia has been accused of flying in thousands of Armenians to vote.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
664 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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