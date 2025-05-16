Monday, 19 May 2025

Friday, 16 May 2025
Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Albania to participate in the sixth Summit of the European Political Community. Pashinyan met his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, and discussed bilateral relations, and ‘the prospects for cooperation in various fields’. * While in Albania, Pashinyan also met with António Costa, President of the European Council, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU representatives ‘welcomed and considered an important step’ Armenia’s adopt