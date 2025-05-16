Media logo
Monday, 19 May 2025

Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Albania to participate in the sixth Summit of the European Political Community. Pashinyan met his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, and discussed bilateral relations, and 'the prospects for cooperation in various fields'. * While in Albania, Pashinyan also met with António Costa, President of the European Council, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU representatives 'welcomed and considered an important step' Armenia's adopt

Regional * According to South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev, South Ossetia and Abkhazia will soon sign an agreement on duty-free trade. Armenia * Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan has met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an official visit to Astana. During the meeting, Simonyan stressed that Armenia is interested in actively expanding bilateral cooperation in the trade-economic sector. * Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has met with Iranian Ambassador to Armenia

Regional * On Wednesday morning, Armenia dismissed new Azerbaijani accusations of a ceasefire violation. Armenia * On Tuesday, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan participated in the official opening ceremony of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting held in Berlin and met his counterparts. Among them was German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, with whom he discussed the defence sector 'progress and development prospects'. Papikyan also met the UK Minister for the Armed Forces and held in

Regional * CivilNet has reported that Vigen Eoljekjian, a Lebanese–Armenian imprisoned in Azerbaijan since 2020, went on  a hunger strike for 15 days in order to be allowed to call his family. His wife, Linda Eoljekjian, said that 'last week' they talked to him for the first time since 21 February, for only 'three minutes'. The family appealed to the Red Cross to learn about his health condition following over two weeks of his hunger strike. Armenia * On Monday night into Tuesday morning,

Daily Brief

