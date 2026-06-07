Narek Karapetyan: high turnout is proof Pashinyan is losing

Narek Karapetyan, the leading candidate for Strong Armenia and nephew to Samvel Karapetyan, has claimed that the ‘historically high turnout shows us that Pashinyan is losing’.

In the same video message, his uncle Samvel Karapetyan claimed that in order to achieve ‘a decisive victory, it is necessary for all members of the commission and the trusted representatives to carefully follow the counting process, and to prevent falsifications. Our victory is very close, be confident’.