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Narek Karapetyan: high turnout is proof Pashinyan is losing

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Narek Karapetyan, the leading candidate for Strong Armenia and nephew to Samvel Karapetyan, has claimed that the ‘historically high turnout shows us that Pashinyan is losing’.

In the same video message, his uncle Samvel Karapetyan claimed that in order to achieve ‘a decisive victory, it is necessary for all members of the commission and the trusted representatives to carefully follow the counting process, and to prevent falsifications. Our victory is very close, be confident’.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
687 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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