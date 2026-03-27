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NATO says it ‘reviewed engagement’ with Georgia following 2024 elections and aftermath

by Yousef Bardouka
NATO and Georgia flags. Photo via Civil Georgia.
NATO and Georgia flags. Photo via Civil Georgia.

In the annual report of the NATO Secretary General, the security bloc said that it reviewed engagement with Georgia ‘in light of the 2024 parliamentary elections and their aftermath’.

The report notes that ‘elements of NATO–Georgia cooperation were reprioritised, including some aspects of the Substantial NATO–Georgia Package’.

However, it did note that a large NATO team ‘continued working with counterparts in Georgia to increase defence capacity, capability, and interoperability with the Alliance’.

It also said that cooperation with the Georgian army progressed, ‘highlighted by the successful NATO–Georgia exercise in May’.

According to Georgia’s Public Broadcaster, a total of 17 NATO member and partner nations participated in the exercise, including France, Germany, Turkey, the UK, and the US.

‘The NATO Liaison Office in Tbilisi, Georgia continued active engagement with all three partners across the South Caucasus region’, the report continued.

The report also emphasised the importance of the South Caucasus for NATO’s security, ‘especially as the region continues to feel the impact of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine’.

It welcomed ‘meaningful progress’ made towards a peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying that the initialing of their peace treaty in August was a ‘major step towards normalisation and regional security, and NATO stands ready to deepen dialogue and cooperation with both countries’.

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Georgia
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Georgian Dream
Yousef Bardouka
214 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

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