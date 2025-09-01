Media logo
North Ossetia–Alania

North Ossetian MP ordered to settle $42 million in debts to distillery

by Elizaveta Chukharova
Robert Kochiev. Screengrab from video.
Robert Kochiev. Screengrab from video.

Robert Kochiev, a Communist Party MP in the Russian Parliament representing North Ossetia, has been ordered to settle a ₽3.4 billion ($42 million) debt to Rakurs distillery.

The Arbitration Court confirmed that the Rakurs distillery was controlled by the Kochiev family. At the same time, Kochiev sits on the parliament’s Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, despite Russian law prohibiting deputies from combining their mandate with business activities.

The Sixteenth Arbitration Court of Appeal recognised Kochiev and his sons Batraz and Rudolf as persons controlling the company Rakurs, and with it the distillery in Vladikavkaz, and ordered them to jointly settle the bankrupt enterprise’s debt. It was reported that a significant part of the debt consisted of unpaid taxes, with the ruling made under legislation on subsidiary liability of company beneficiaries.

According to the legal analysis published by the outlet Pravo.ru, the move to hold the family financially liable was initiated by the creditor Trade-Agro, later joined by the bankruptcy trustee. The demand for ₽3.4 billion  ($42 million) was directed personally at Robert, Rudolf, and Batraz Kochiev as the controlling figures of the company.

The court concluded that Rakurs had transferred these funds over several years to affiliated companies, which led to its bankruptcy. The Sodruzhestvo bank has also initiated separate proceedings on Robert Kochiev’s personal bankruptcy. Court documents additionally state that his son Batraz Kochiev is a suspect in a criminal case concerning deliberate bankruptcy.

The Deposit Insurance Agency, which has been involved in disputes surrounding alcohol industry assets in the region, reported in August 2023 that the appellate court upheld the creditors’ position in the Rakurs case, a decision reflected in the agency’s public bulletin.

In Kochiev’s most recent publicly available income declaration, in 2021, his annual earnings were listed at ₽6 million ($75,000).

Under Russian federal law, MPs are prohibited from engaging in entrepreneurial and other paid activities, except for teaching, scientific, or creative work.

In 2019, Kochiev filed a lawsuit against journalist Elina Sugarova over a publication alleging his possible involvement in the production of counterfeit alcoholic products. The court found that the information had damaged his honour, dignity, and business reputation.

