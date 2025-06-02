Media logo
Daghestan

Nurmagomedov stirs controversy after refusing to shake female TV presenter’s hand

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova
Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses the shake hands with <em>CBS Sports</em> presenter Kate Abdo. Screengrab from video.
Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses the shake hands with <em>CBS Sports</em> presenter Kate Abdo. Screengrab from video.


Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power.

Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you.

Become a member

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov again became the subject of controversy after he refused to shake a female TV presenter’s hand on live TV.

Nurmagomedov was seen refusing the shake hands with CBS Sports presenter Kate Abdo, despite having shaken hands with her male coworkers following the end of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan game in Munich on Saturday.

Nurmagomedov likely refused to shake Abdo’s hand due to his religious beliefs, with him having repeatedly emphasising that he is a devout Muslim. According to Islamic tradition, men are prohibited from shaking hands with women who are not their mahrams (‘close relatives’), and vice versa.

Marina Akhmedova, a member of the Presidential Council for Human Rights in Russia, criticised Nurmagomedov’s action as ‘a display of Islamism, when a person selectively chooses which religious norms to observe and which to ignore’.

Akhmedova said, ‘In Islam, men are forbidden from exposing the body from the navel to the knees, yet Nurmagomedov is willing to set aside that rule for the sake of sport, while he considers it more important to demean someone else’.

The UEFA Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in Munich ended with a 5–0 victory for PSG. It was the first time PSG had won Europe’s premier club competition.

Shortly afterwards, Nurmagomedov posted photographs on his social media accounts with PSG’s Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, defender Achraf Hakimi, and the French side’s head coach, Luis Enrique.

Nurmagomedov was born on 20 September 1988 in the small village of Sildi in the Republic of Daghestan. His sporting career began with sambo and wrestling, but in 2008 the young athlete decided to try his hand at mixed martial arts (MMA). In July 2018, he captured the UFC lightweight title and then successfully defended it on multiple occasions until his early retirement from the sport in October 2020. Over the course of his professional career, Nurmagomedov fought 29 times and won all 29 bouts — eight by way of knockout — establishing himself as one of the most acclaimed fighters in MMA history.

Nurmagomedov has long spoken about his passion for football. He is friends with Cristiano Ronaldo and openly supports Real Madrid and Liverpool. In 2019, Khabib founded an amateur club called The Eagles in his native Daghestan, which competes in the local league. He launched this project to engage young people in sport and provide an alternative platform where teenagers could train and develop their skills.

On social media, Nurmagomedov does not hide his football allegiances: he regularly posts photos and videos from matches, attends games of the top European clubs, and often comments on what is happening on the pitch. Among his friends are well-known footballers and coaches.

Russian tax authorities freeze former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s accounts, again
This marks the second such incident involving Nurmagomedov in the past two years.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Daghestan
North Caucasus
Russia
Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
193 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Pashinyan suggests that the head of the Armenian church has a child

Nurmagomedov stirs controversy after refusing to shake female TV presenter’s hand

Georgian journalist fined $1,800 for ‘blocking road’ while covering protest

Russia registers pro-Ingush independence activist and journalist as a ‘terrorist’

Putin congratulates Pashinyan on his birthday

Two Georgian protesters handed three-year prison sentences on vandalism charges

Bacho Jikidze — the Georgian musician whose sharp tongue cuts through systems and melts hearts

Daghestani teen sentenced to eight years for arson attack on fighter jet

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 02 June 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org