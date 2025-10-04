Media logo

Opposition Tbilisi mayoral candidate Kupradze urges Georgians to vote

by OC Media

‘If you want to free the capital from corruption and injustice, you absolutely must go to the polls and vote for the future. I am confident that Tbilisi, as always, will be at the forefront of change’, the joint Tbilisi mayoral candidate for the opposition groups Lelo-Strong Georgia and For Georgia Irakli Kupradze told journalists after casting his vote.

‘If you do not want the past, if you want the capital freed from corruption and injustice, and a city and country without political prisoners, corruption, injustice, lawlessness, and incompetence, you must go to your polling stations and vote for Georgia’s future,’ Kupradze emphasised.

Irakli Kupradze speaking to journalists after casting his vote in the 4 October municipal elections. Photo via Formula.

He highlighted that the outcome of the day depends solely on Tbilisi residents and those who have to decide the fate of their city.

‘It is simple: you alone decide the fate of your capital, Tbilisi, and all of Georgia. Optimistically and peacefully, the key is to go to the polls and express your support for the political parties, teams, and candidates who focus on the future, not quarrel, and who have concrete plans to support citizens and tackle the poverty, injustice, and corruption around us’.

Breaking the boycott: The opposition candidate vowing to wrest Tbilisi from Ivanishvili’s grip
Despite much of the opposition boycotting Georgia’s October local elections, Irakli Kupradze has vowed to ‘wrest’ Tbilisi from the ‘Russian Dream’.
Regarding potential electoral violations, Kupradze argued that the best safeguard against manipulation, pressure, and violence is high voter turnout.

‘The more people vote, the less opportunity there will be for electoral manipulation. It is crucial to cast your vote and express your opinion. Today’s outcome will be determined solely by Tbilisi residents and those deciding the city’s fate. Their activity, effort, and determination will decide the day. I am confident that, as always, Tbilisi will be at the forefront of change, defending its rights and national interests,’ he concluded.

