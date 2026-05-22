Origami Holding to develop a multi-functional complex on Ambassadori Island

Ambassadori Island Batumi and Origami Holding have officially signed an agreement. Within the framework of this agreement, Origami Holding will invest $200 million in the construction of a multi-functional complex situated on the territory of Ambassadori Island, Batumi. This investment represents a significant step toward the island’s development as a premier, multi-functional destination, further solidifying its status as a rapidly growing economic and tourism hub.

Origami is one of the region’s largest and most diversified holdings. Over its 18 years of operation, the company has realised numerous landmark projects, including White Sails, one of Batumi’s most ambitious, large-scale developments. To date, Origami Holding has designed more than three million square metres across Georgia and has served over one million guests within the hospitality sector.

The partnership brings together two companies united by years of experience, a long-term development vision, and a shared goal of creating projects that contribute to the country’s urban and economic advancement.

‘This partnership is a powerful testament to the scale and investment potential of Ambassadori Island Batumi’, Gocha Kamkia, General Director of Ambassadori Island Batumi, told OC Media. ‘The involvement of a major local partner like Origami Holding clearly illustrates the synergy between our project and the Georgian business community. Together, we are building a new development platform that significantly enhances the role of Batumi and the region as a whole as a new economic and tourism hub’.

The planned project will be integrated into the broader development of Ambassadori Island. Conceived as a new centre for residential, business, leisure, and investment purposes, the artificial island project involves the formation of two artificial peninsulas and one artificial island in the sea. It sets a new standard for urban development in the region, where a modern ‘smart city’ is being created in full compliance with the principles of sustainable development.

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Paid for by: Ambassadori Development