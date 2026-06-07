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Over 50 court cases filed as of 17:00

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

As of 17:00, 51 court cases related to the ongoing parliamentary elections have been filed with the courts of first instance.

  • Three court cases in the Armavir Regional Court of First Instance
  • Eleven court cases in the Shirak Regional Court of First Instance
  • Six court cases in the Kotayk Marz Court of First Instance
  • Three court cases in the Gegharkunik Marz Court of First Instance
  • One court case in the Aragatsotn Marz Court of First Instance
  • One court case in the Lori Marz Court of First Instance
  • Twenty-six court cases in the Yerevan City Civil Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
215 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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