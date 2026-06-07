Over 50 court cases filed as of 17:00
As of 17:00, 51 court cases related to the ongoing parliamentary elections have been filed with the courts of first instance.
- Three court cases in the Armavir Regional Court of First Instance
- Eleven court cases in the Shirak Regional Court of First Instance
- Six court cases in the Kotayk Marz Court of First Instance
- Three court cases in the Gegharkunik Marz Court of First Instance
- One court case in the Aragatsotn Marz Court of First Instance
- One court case in the Lori Marz Court of First Instance
- Twenty-six court cases in the Yerevan City Civil Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction