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Overchuk: Moscow ‘constantly’ tells Yerevan that EU is military–political alliance

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk has stated that Moscow ‘constantly tells Yerevan that the EU has effectively transformed from an economic union into a military-political alliance’.

‘We’ve been talking about this with Armenia constantly, for years. Naturally, all of this was done behind closed doors; we didn’t want to make it public’, Overchuk told Vesti, as reported by Interfax.

‘We talked about how the European Union today is no longer the economic integration association it once was. Today, it’s a union that has effectively transformed into a military-political alliance, one that openly declares its hostility toward our country’, he said.

Overchuk claimed they were drawing attention to this so that Armenia ‘think[s] about what they are doing’.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
215 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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