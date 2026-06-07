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Parliamentary Speaker calls those who bribe voters ‘monkeys’

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan has claimed that those distributing vote-bribes should be afraid, adding, in a reference to Savmel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia Alliance, that the opposition would ‘very strongly’ lose.

He claimed it was ‘nonsense’ that before coming to power, Civil Contract were ‘fighting to ensure that the authorities did not distribute money; now we are fighting to ensure that the opposition does not distribute money’.

Simonyan said that a legislative initiative had already been put into circulation, under which the punishment for vote-buying would be increased from seven to eight years in prison to up to 10 years.

Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan casting his ballot on 7 June 2026. Photo: Hayk Manutyan/Armenpress.

In reference to those handing over the bribes, Simonyan called them ‘monkeys’.

‘They’re monkeys. We’ll keep those monkeys in cages meant for monkeys. We’ll go to the cages right after the elections, and they’ll end up in prison’, Simonyan said.

Separately, Simonyan expressed confidence that Pashinyan would be Civil Contract’s candidate for Prime Minister in the next parliamentary elections scheduled for 2031.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
656 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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