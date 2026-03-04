Media logo
Armenia–Georgia Relations

Pashinyan breaks bread — and beats — in Georgia visit

by Mikheil Gvadzabia
From bottom left: Pashinyan greeting the social media audience from Georgia; the meeting between Pashinyan and Kobakhidze; Pashinyan presenting flowers to Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili at Tbilisi International Airport; Pashinyan playing the drums in Kakheti. Photos via social media.
From bottom left: Pashinyan greeting the social media audience from Georgia; the meeting between Pashinyan and Kobakhidze; Pashinyan presenting flowers to Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili at Tbilisi International Airport; Pashinyan playing the drums in Kakheti. Photos via social media.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia on a working visit, accompanied by a delegation. He began official meetings on Wednesday, preceded by an informal segment, including Pashinyan playing the drums during a dinner in Kakheti.

After arriving in Tbilisi, Pashinyan made his first official remarks on Wednesday at a joint briefing with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. This was preceded by a bilateral meeting between the two, as well as the 15th session of the Georgia–Armenia Intergovernmental Economic Cooperation Commission with the participation of both prime ministers and government representatives.

‘We discussed the bilateral economic, regional, and international agenda. We talked about where we have the greatest potential to develop cooperation’, Pashinyan said, before thanking Kobakhidze for ‘personally supporting’ the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

‘Today, Armenia and Azerbaijan are establishing economic relations and connections with Georgia’s assistance and facilitation. This is truly commendable, and I sincerely thank you for this valuable contribution’, he added, according to the simultaneous interpretation.

Pashinyan further emphasised that Armenia supports Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and ‘political independence’, so that ‘lasting peace can prevail in the region’.

‘This is precisely the foundation on which Armenia and Azerbaijan have built peace’, he noted, expressing the hope that ‘Georgia too will enjoy lasting peace and resolve the issues that are important to it, including those concerning territorial integrity’.

Further recounting his conversation with Kobakhidze, Pashinyan said he briefed his counterpart on the Trump Route project, the peace process with Azerbaijan, and Armenia’s relations with Turkey and Russia. He added that Georgia and Armenia share a common interest in the issues concerning ‘our region and the EU’.

‘In the context of Armenia–European Union relations, Georgia is a very important partner for us. We discussed this issue and hope that we will continue to cooperate in the future and achieve tangible results’, he noted.

For his part, Kobakhidze highlighted the strategic partnership between the two countries, adding that the cooperation is based on ‘mutual respect and shared interests’. He thanked Armenia for supporting ‘Georgia’s national interests’, as well as for backing its territorial integrity.

‘We see that a rather complex situation has developed around us, and against this backdrop, it is especially important to further deepen cooperation between our countries’, he added.

The day prior, on Tuesday, Pashinyan had an informal dinner in the eastern Georgian region of Kakheti, together with Kobakhidze and other representatives of the Georgian government.

Later, he posted a video on social media showing him playing the drums to a half-hearted rendition of Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean at the restaurant where the dinner was held. Pashinyan was accompanied by Mariam Shengelia — Georgia’s representative in the 2025 Eurovision contest, who came in 33rd place out of 37 countries participating.

‘It was an honour to play with Georgian friends, for Georgian friends’, he wrote in the description.

The Armenian government delegation accompanying Pashinyan included his chief of staff, as well as the Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili and her deputy, along with the ministers of education, infrastructure, and economy.

Pashinyan and wife Anna Hakobyan separate after 30 years together
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan were never legally married in their three decades together.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Description of image
Description of image
Armenia–Georgia Relations
Georgia
Armenia
Nikol Pashinyan
Irakli Kobakhidze
Mikheil Gvadzabia
427 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Pashinyan breaks bread — and beats — in Georgia visit

Zelenskyi joins iftar with Chechen fighters in Kyiv

Karekin II’s brother says no judge would sentence catholicos, threatens excommunication

Iranians find refuge in Georgia, despite murky ties with Tehran

Georgian inflation slows to 4.6% in February, fruits see highest price hikes

The Caucasus Monitor — March edition

Armenia and Azerbaijan receive around 1,500 evacuees from Iran

Wednesday, 4 March 2026

Show more
Our Newsletters

Four years into Russia’s full-scale war and no end in sight

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 04 March 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org