Armenian Catholicos Karekin II’s presence at Georgian Patriarch Ilia II’s funeral remains uncertain

Armenian Catholicos Karekin II’s attendance at the funeral of the Georgian Orthodox Patriarch Ilia II remains uncertain due to a travel ban enacted in February amidst ongoing tensions between the Armenian Apostolic Church and the state. When asked about the matter, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he ‘does not recognise’ Karekin II as Catholicos.

The long-serving head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Ilia II, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 93.

Following Ilia II’s death, Pashinyan sent a letter of condolence on Wednesday to his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze, wishing Georgians ‘strength and resilience during this difficult time.’

Karekin II also sent similar condolences that day.

‘[Ilia II’s] patriarchate was marked by a revival of spiritual life in Georgia, as well as by the strengthening and revitalisation of church life’, Karekin II’s letter read.

Despite the messages of condolence, it remains unclear if Karekin II will be able to attend the funeral, as he has been under investigation and a travel ban since February amidst the ongoing confrontation between the Church and Pashinyan’s government.

The criminal proceedings are connected to the alleged failing of the Church to execute a judicial act, or obstruct its enforcement, concerning senior, pro-Pashinyan clergymember Bishop Gevorg Saroyan, who was later defrocked.

Pashinyan was asked directly about the issue during his Thursday press briefing, saying that Armenia ‘will participate in the funeral at the highest level.’

In his remarks, he also used the word ‘unfortunately’, but did not finish his thought, only adding that he intends to call Kobakhidze and personally extend his condolences. This fueled speculation that Pashinyan himself might skip the funeral.

In response to a follow-up question regarding Karekin II’s attendance, Pashinyan stated that he ‘does not recognise’ him as the Armenian Catholicos.

Following the briefing, Pashinyan did indeed have a telephone conversation with Kobakhidze on Thursday, offering his condolences.

Separately, on Friday, the Church told Armenian media that Karekin II had already received an official notification from the Georgian Church regarding Ilia II’s funeral and the related ceremonies.

‘His Holiness intends to visit Georgia, attend the funeral ceremony’, the Church stated, adding that their lawyers ‘are taking steps’ regarding the travel ban.

Also on Friday, Armenia’s Investigative Committee confirmed receiving a motion from Karekin II’s lawyers ‘to lift the preventive measure applied’ and stated that it will be examined within the legally established timeframe.

Ilia II’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday.