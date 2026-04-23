Pashinyan confirms reconciliation with long-time partner Anna Hakobyan

Nikol Pashinyan has confirmed he and his long-time partner Anna Hakobyan have reconciled, months after she publicly announced their separation.

Speaking at a press briefing, Pashinyan said he had actively worked toward the reconciliation after Hakobyan’s announcement in February 2026.

He told the reporters that when the statement was made by Hakobyan, he said that he ‘respects that decision’, but did not say that he was ‘at peace’ with it.

‘And, naturally, with that logic, I also made efforts to ensure that the event you are referring to would take place, and I am glad that it is happening, and I am glad that I now have another chance for our family to remain together.’

The prime minister's comments came days after the couple was seen in Gyumri, Armenia’s second-largest city, on 19 April walking and drinking coffee together, after Hakobyan took part in Pashinyan’s motorcade. The visit was tied to the opening of the Ashtrak–Gyumri section of the North-South highway, and included a pre-election concert organised by Armenia's ruling Civil Contract party, which also saw Pashinyan playing drums.

Before Gyumri, Hakobyan was also spotted passing behind Pashinyan in one of his social media videos at the prime minister’s residence.

Hakobyan and Pashinyan had been in a common-law relationship for nearly 30 years. The couple were never legally married, though Hakobyan was widely referred to as the prime minister Pashinyan’s wife. The couple have four children.

Hakobyan had announced the end of their relationship in a video she published on Facebook in February, saying only that the matter was not open for discussion and that she would be moving out of the prime minister’s official residence. She did not give a reason for the split.

At the time, Pashinyan released a short statement saying he respected her decision, and apologised for ‘any pain’ he may have caused her over their 30 years together.

Hakobyan, who serves as editor-in-chief of the newspaper Armenian Times and as executive director of the education-focused My Step foundation, had been a prominent public figure in her own right throughout Pashinyan’s tenure in office.

When she announced the separation in February, Hakobyan acknowledged that she could face criminal prosecution over her work at My Step, amid questions about whether the foundation’s provision of free English classes during the pre-election period had violated Armenia’s campaign laws.

At the time of her announcement, some analysts suggested the split may have been a political manoeuvre ahead of elections, and that a reconciliation was possible.