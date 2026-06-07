Pashinyan: I hope the election will receive positive reactions from Turkey and Azerbaijan

‘[The] people of Armenia voted for peace, regional prosperity, and regional cooperation and I hope this will meet positive reactions from Türkiye and Azerbaijan. We need to institutionalise peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we need to open the border with Turkey, I mean Turkey should open the border, and of course we need to establish diplomatic relations’, Pashinyan tells a Turkish journalist.

He additionally stated that Armenia was ‘satisfied’ with the developments with Turkey, stressing the need to continue these dynamics and eventually have a fully opened border.

He additionally said that the peace agreement with Azerbaijan needed to be signed and that work on the Trump Route must commence as soon as possible.