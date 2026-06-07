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Pashinyan: I hope the election will receive positive reactions from Turkey and Azerbaijan

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

‘[The] people of Armenia voted for peace, regional prosperity, and regional cooperation and I hope this will meet positive reactions from Türkiye and Azerbaijan. We need to institutionalise peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we need to open the border with Turkey, I mean Turkey should open the border, and of course we need to establish diplomatic relations’, Pashinyan tells a Turkish journalist.

He additionally stated that Armenia was ‘satisfied’ with the developments with Turkey, stressing the need to continue these dynamics and eventually have a fully opened border.

He additionally said that the peace agreement with Azerbaijan needed to be signed and that work on the Trump Route must commence as soon as possible.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
687 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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