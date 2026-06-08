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Pashinyan: ‘three-headed war party has been defeated’

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

During a parliamentary discussion on the implementation of the 2025 state budget, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the Armenian people regarding the results of yesterday’s parliamentary elections.

‘The people of Armenia, with their vote, stood up for the state, stood up for independence, stood up for the future, stood up for peace, stood up for the Republic of Armenia’, Pashinyan said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaking during a parliamentary committee meeting on 8 June 2026. Screengrab from video.

He then went on to say that ‘the three-headed party of war [referring to the main opposition leaders — Karapetyan, Kocharyan, and Tsarukyan — all of whom have also entered parliament] has been defeated’, noting that ‘this is an important, but not final result, because I believe that the people clearly expressed their will that the three-headed party of war and the criminal-oligarchic system accompanying it must be eradicated from the Republic of Armenia, and, of course, this will be one of the most important agendas of the political majority and the government, which we must implement without delay and with very decisive and decisive steps’.

Pashinyan concluded his speech by stating that the Civil Contract party ‘will have a parliamentary majority, will form a government, and in the coming months we will have the opportunity to discuss this topic’.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
231 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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